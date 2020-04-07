Man arrested, charged with murdering McMinn County woman in February

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVC) — Detectives with the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged a Sweetwater man with murder, this after a woman was found dead in her home in February.

According to Sheriff Joe Guy, Christopher Reece Young has been charged with first degree murder in the February 13 death of 61-year-old Donna Riggins.

Sheriff Guy says their investigation had begun on Valentine’s Day, after a relative had found Riggins’ body in her home on County Road 105.

“Over the past weeks, our detectives, along with the DA’s Office and TBI agents, have investigated Ms. Riggins death as a possible homicide,” said Sheriff Joe Guy. “Although the COVID situation has been a distraction to a lot of things, these officers worked diligently every day over the past month and a half, following leads, collecting additional evidence, and developing suspects. Detective Jared Price, DA Investigator Tony Isom, and TBI Agent Colton Brown are to be commended for this arrest.”

Young was booked into McMinn County Jail Friday night, and he remains there under a $150,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are continuing with Ms Riggins’ family and friends,” Sheriff Guy said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.