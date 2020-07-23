Man arrested for attempted kidnapping of child outside Fort Sanders Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing attempted kidnapping and vandalism charges after allegedly trying to take a 2-week-old child from its mother.

Knoxville Police received a call before 3:30 p.m. Thursday of an attempted kidnapping outside Fort Sanders Hospital on Laurel Avenue near 20th Street. Multiple callers advised that a white male subject was physically attempting to take an infant in a baby carrier from a female.

Citizens who saw the attack and Fort Sanders Hospital Security interviened before KPD officers arrived. The suspect, Michael Manford, 42, fled the scene upon officer’s arrival but was apprehended with the assistance of the University of Tennessee Police Department.

Manford was uncooperative with officers and damaged a KPD cruiser after being placed into custody, police said. He has been charged with attempted kidnapping and vandalism.

Neither the child nor the mother were injured during the incident.

NEWS: A 42-year-old man has been arrested following an attempting kidnapping that took place outside of Fort Sanders Hospital on Thursday afternoon https://t.co/qKCiMunw37 pic.twitter.com/IBuumAPLsp — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 23, 2020

LATEST STORIES