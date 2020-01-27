Man arrested for two counts of attempted first-degree murder in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police have arrested and charged a man with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

James Brown, 27, was arrested by KPD around 4:30 p.m. Monday. He has been booked into the Knox County Detention Center.

On Saturday night, KPD responded to a stabbing call where a male victim was allegedly stabbed by Brown outside of the Rite Stop Food Mart at 441 Dutch Valley Drive.

Brown fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival and was not located after officers canvassed the area.

The 60-year-old victim suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening and was treated by EMS for a wound to his midsection.

KPD responded to another stabbing call from the Sharp Lane Apartments just before 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a female victim with several lacerations to her face and chest.

Witnesses told police that the attack happened following a domestic dispute and that the suspect left the residence following the attack.

The 76-year-old victim was transported to the UT Medical Center with severe injuries but none that were life-threatening.