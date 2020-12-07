Man arrested in connection to body found in an Oaksdale mobile home

OAKSDALE, Tenn. (WATE) — Court documents state Shane Parks has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping after a body was found inside an Oaksdale mobile home.

District Attorney Russell Johnson confirms the identity of the body is Robert McCullough, who was last seen by his family on October 7.

The documents say Parks admitted to assaulting McCullough with the help of other people before tying him up and taking him to the trailer in Morgan County.

Parks is due in court on December 15.