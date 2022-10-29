KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing charges in relation to the El Pulpo Loco shooting that took place earlier this month according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD said in a release that on Friday, October 28, Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres, 24, of Loudon was taken into custody in Loudon County by members of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and the KPD Violent Crime Unit.

Mancia-Caceres was identified as the suspect from the shooting at El Pulpo Loco on October 16, which left two people injured and another person dead, through Investigation by the KPD Violent Crime Unit investigators.

He is facing on charges for one count of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault according to KPD. According to the release from KPD, he was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.