Man charged with aggravated rape and kidnapping in Hamblen County

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man was arrested after an alleged rape and assault in the early hours of Saturday morning per Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office.

William Madison Swafford was arrested and charged with aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping after an investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in White Pine, Tennessee in regards to a reported rape.

A 27-year-old female reported that she had been beaten and raped by a white male subject, who she had met at a sports bar some time between the late hours of Friday and early morning hours of Saturday.

Officers were able to identify Swafford as the suspect.

We will update you as we learn more in this investigation.