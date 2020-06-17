Man charged with hitting Knoxville Police officer with car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man is behind bars after allegedly hitting a Knoxville Police officer with his car.

According to the KPD, officers responded to a disturbance on Martin Mill Pike and Chapman Highway on Sunday night.

When they arrived, they found Isaac Allen slumped over behind the wheel of a car that was still in gear and sitting in the middle of the road.

Police say Allen then attempted to hide a bag containing pills and a needle. He then reportedly drove his car into an officer, hitting him in the leg.

Allen was charged with aggravated assault, DUI and evading arrest. He’s being held in the Knox County Jail.

