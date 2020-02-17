Man claims racial discrimination at local fitness center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local scientist claims to have faced racial discrimination at a Knoxville gym.

Dr. Vinit Sharma says it happened at Fort Sanders Health and Fitness Center on Wednesday.

He’s claiming that when he put his belongings on a bench, someone immediately threw them on the floor.

Dr. Sharma says when he asked why that person then cursed and used racially-insensitive language towards him.

His account detailed in a change.org petition, that has over 3,500 signatures.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to Fort Sanders Health and Fitness Center for comment and this was their response: