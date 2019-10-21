Man convicted in Christian-Newsom murders wants court to consider Boyd trial testimony in his case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man given two death sentences for his role in the Christian-Newsom murders appeared in a Knox County courtroom Monday.

Lemaricus Davidson continues his appeal hearings in the brutal murder case that’s spanned more than a decade. Davidson has been called the ringleader in the carjacking, kidnapping, rape and murders of Channan Christian and Chris Newsom in 2007.

Davidson’s defense lawyers want a new trial based on testimony given two months ago. That’s a decision the judge said he’ll make in the next two weeks.

“The fact that Davidson wants a new trial, knowing the overwhelming evidence that we had on him, and the fact that he’s the one that murdered Channon and started this all by wanting to go get a car and money, it’s kind of hard to take,” Channon’s mom, Deena Christian, said.

The parents of Christian and Newsom came back to court today for nearly the 400th time as one of the men convicted in the brutal murders of their children wants the court to consider new evidence from Eric Boyd’s trial.

George Thomas, another convicted in the 2007 crime, took the stand Monday. The defense is focusing on his testimony from Boyd’s August trial, when Thomas revealed Boyd was the one who pulled the trigger and killed Newsom.

“I believe Davidson was criminally responsible for both murders, although he did not physically create Chris’ he was still responsible for it, because he did tell him to go and shoot Chris,” Mary Newsom, Chris’s mom, said.

The decision as to what happens next is now in the judge’s hands. Both victims’ parents are hopeful it’s in their children’s favor.

“I hope the judge will keep it just the way it is with the death penalty on board, because I think that’s what he deserves,” Mary Newsom said.

Judge Walter Kurtz says he’ll make a decision and file a written opinion within the next two weeks.