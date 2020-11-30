Man convicted of 2005 shooting at Campbell County High School now arrested for assault on an officer

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man convicted of a shooting at Campbell County High School back in 2005, is now facing new legal troubles.

Kenny Bartley is now accused of vandalism, assault on an officer, and resisting arrest.

According to an arrest report, a man claimed Bartley was driving recklessly down Jacksboro Pike and nearly hit his car. The victim told LaFollette Police he pulled into a parking lot and Bartley followed him, threatened him by punching and kicking his car.

Bartley drove off, but hit a concrete wall in the parking lot on his way out. Officers found Bartley later and asked for his side of the story.

They said he smelled of alcohol, and when they tried to arrest him, Bartley apparently punched and kicked the officers and their vehicles.

They used mace on him and were able to get him under control. Bartley faces two counts of vandalism, two counts of assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

Bartley has a long history with the law including being found guilty of reckless homicide in the 2005 shootings at Campbell County High School. For that incident, he was originally sentenced to 45 years, but was given a new trial, a shorter sentence and was released on time served.