KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is dead following a shooting Tuesday evening in East Knoxville.

At around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Knoxville Police officers responded to call of a shooting in the 500 block of Fern Street. Officers found a man outside of a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A spokesman for KPD said numerous witnesses were at the scene and are being interviewed. The investigation is ongoing.

