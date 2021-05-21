Man dies after being struck by boat propeller at Douglas Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown man has died after being hit by a boat propeller near the Leadvale Access Area at Douglas Lake. It is the second death at Douglas Lake within the past 4 weeks.

James McGee, 66, fell overboard from a small aluminum boat and was struck by the boat’s propeller, according to a spokesman for the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency. The incident caused serious injuries to the man’s arm.

Onshore bystanders rescued McGee from the water and administered CPR until emergency services arrived. McGee was taken by ambulance to Morristown Hamblen Hospital and then flown to UT Medical Center where he later died.

The incident is under investigation by TWRA.

McGee’s death marks the seventh fatal boating death of this season. In total, there have been 24 reported statewide boating accidents with nine serious injuries and seven fatalities this year.