KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents have been requested to investigate man’s death at the Roane County Jail shortly after his arrest.

Timothy James Teasley, 51, died Monday at the Roane County Jail. A TBI spokesperson said he was found unresponsive shortly after being brought to the jail following his arrest.

Medical and corrections staff were unable to revive him.

TBI special agents are investigating the death at the request of Ninth Judicial District Attorney Russell Johnson. The TBI says the investigation is ongoing.

