KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man has been charged following an apparent shooting death in Cocke County.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Rankin Hill Road in Newport Wednesday morning for a call about a shooting. Officers found the victim, lying dead on the living room floor “with an apparent gunshot wound” according to a release from the sheriff.

Witnesses reportedly told investigators that Garrett Dustin Cameron was yelling at the victim in the front door area while holding a firearm and demanding the keys to a vehicle. The release from the sheriff then claims that Cameron fatally shot the victim.

The release goes on to say that Cameron threatened the other people in the home “that if they did not give him the keys, then he would kill them as well.” He grabbed a set of keys, left the home and tried to get into a vehicle belonging to one of the people in the home but the keys did not work according to the sheriff. Cameron was able to get into the victim’s vehicle and fled the home.

“While fleeing the scene, deputies of the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office arrived in the area and were able to detain Garrett Cameron a short distance away from the scene without incident in a safe manner,” reads the release from the sheriff.

Cameron was charged with first-degree murder, unlawful drug paraphernalia, two counts of aggravated assault, theft of property over $1,000, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and especially aggravated robbery. His bond has been set at $2 million. He is currently being held in the Blount County Detention Center. His next court date is set for September 22.

Garrett Cameron (Photo via Cocke County Sheriff’s Office)

“We offer our prayers for the family that is involved in this incident. We never want to see these incidents take place and we will continue to be here for the family during this time. Garrett Cameron was the son of the victim who passed away,” reads the release from the sheriff.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation division is investigating the incident.