Man hospitalized and another arrested after shooting in Knox County Kentucky

GRAY, Ky. (WATE) – A shooting in Knox County Kentucky leaving one man injured and another arrested according to Kentucky State Police.

On Sep. 7, Kentucky Stat Police responded to a shooting on Hazel Fork Road.

After investigating, officers determined Dennis Medlin shot Joe Elliot in the neck/arm area.

Elliot was flown to University of Kentucky Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Medlin was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Assault and booked in the Knox County Detention Center.

The investigation remains active.