KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the circumstances surrounding a man’s death while being transported following his arrest by Knoxville Police overnight.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 6, a KPD officer made a traffic stop in East Knoxville near the area of Linden Avenue and Cherry Street. Police say the driver had outstanding warrants and the man was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility in a KPD transportation wagon.

KPD said while in the transportation wagon at the detention facility, the man became unresponsive for reasons that remain under investigation. After medical assistance was provided on the scene, he was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center via AMR, where he was pronounced dead.

The TBI’s involvement with the investigation is standard protocol, KPD said Thursday, and any additional information will be released by TBI officials.

