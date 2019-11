UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A man in Union County is behind bars on multiple child porn charges.

Dustin Lee Kabel was arrested on several charges including sexual exploitation of a minor.

Kabel was indicted Tuesday for 14 counts, pleading guilty to all of them.

He was sentenced to 12 years total, six in prison and will be placed on the Sex Offender Registry for life.

Unoin County investigators were assisted by KPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in bringing Kabel to justice.