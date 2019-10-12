Man left with life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Knoxville, suspect in custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – KPD reporting that a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Victor Ashe Park on Friday, they do have a suspect in custody.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 1:19 p.m. When they arrived, they were able to locate the 30-year-old male victim that was suffering from several stab wounds.

They also arrested 58-year-old Frank Kincaid and charged him with attempted 1st degree murder.

The victim was transported to UT Medical center.

After investigating, the two parties knew each other and were both attending a family event at the park, when an argument turned into a physical altercation.

This incident is being investigated by KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit, we will update you as we learn more.