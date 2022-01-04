KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The man arrested for providing a handgun to Anthony Thompson Jr., the 17-year-old student shot and killed during a confrontation with police at Austin-East High School, has entered a guilty plea.

Kelvon Foster was arrested in May 2021 and charged with providing a handgun to a juvenile. Federal officials also obtained complaints charging him with making false statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm.

The plea agreement says Foster admitted to buying the gun for Thompson after the two went to Harvey’s Pistol & Pawn on April 5 in Knoxville. According to court documents, Thompson viewed the handguns for sale and left the pawnshop. Foster then purchased a handgun and met with Thompson later that day. Foster admitted to exchanging the pistol for cash and marijuana.

Foster could be sentenced to a term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $250,000, a term of supervised release and a $100 mandatory special assessment.

Officers went to Austin-East on April 12 following a domestic incident between Thompson and his former girlfriend. Four KPD officers made contact with Thompson in a bathroom of the school and attempted to take him into custody. A shot fired from the handgun in Thompson’s possession and one of the officers fired two shots striking another officer and Thompson.

In an investigation by Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen no charges were filed against the officers.