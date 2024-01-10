KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Jamaican man was sentenced in district court for his role in running a sweepstakes scam that targeted elderly victims across the U.S., according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Nigel John-Ross Henry, 38, plead guilty to one county of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Knoxville. Henry is a Jamaican citizen.

He was sentenced to serve 75 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Additionally, he and co-conspirators Diedre Rochelle Weir and Diedria Roseanne Faulkner have been ordered to jointly pay $331,569.39 in restitution.

Weir and Faulkner were both sentenced to 21 months of imprisonment in December 2023.

According to court records, the conspiracy was a sweepstakes scam that targeted the elderly, the DOJ said. Victims were called and told they had won a large amount of money, despite never entering the lottery, and that they needed to pay taxes on the winnings to claim the prize money.

If the victim fell for the scam, a co-conspirator continued to call the victim for more “tax” money, and this became more frequent until the victim had no more money or realized that they had been deceived. In some cases, the scammer calling even pretended to be the “paramour,” or lover, of the victim.

The conspiracy also obtained Personal Identity Information from victims in some cases fraudulently. That was then used by scammers’ information to take over the victim’s identity and bilk their financial accounts.

“There were instances when a victim had been bilked of their life savings and that the victim was brought into the conspiracy as a “mule” to receive “tax” money from other victims. The “mule” would be told where and how to send the money minus a nominal fee for his/her trouble,” The DOJ said.

According to the DOJ, the stolen money was eventually sent to Henry, who took his cut and sent the rest to unknown conspirators in Jamaica.