Man charged with criminal homicide following shooting in Rocky Top

ROCKY TOP Tenn. (WATE) – A man was arrested Saturday morning after he shot another man in Rocky Top.

George Patterson, 64, is charged in the shooting of David Roach.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m., Rocky Top Police responded to a residence on Willow Lane in Rocky Top for reports of a shooting.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI confirming that they were assisting in this homicide investigation.

TBI and the Rocky Top Police Department arrested Patterson and charged him with one count of Criminal Homicide. According to the TBI, Patterson was Roach’s neighbor, and after investigating officers were able to determine that he was the responsible party in this shooting.

Patterson was booked into the Anderson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Felicia Adkins, who witnessed the shooting, spoke to WATE reporter Jordan Brown. Featured in the video above Felicia talks about the moments that led up to the shooting.

Adkins says she was sitting in the car with her fiance David Roach when an argument broke out between him and a neighbor. She says David stepped out of the car to talk when the neighbor pulled out a gun and fired four or five shots at David, striking and killing him.

Adkins also says there had been an ongoing conflict between two neighbors for about a year, and police have been called to the residence in the past but nothing was done.

David Roach leaves behind a son and daughter ages 17 and 18. He and Felicia were set to get married next year.

Photo Credit: Jordan Brown

