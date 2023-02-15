MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Police are searching for a person of interest in a Sweetwater shooting that killed one and injured four others, including a child.

Liu Gabriel Huerta, 26, is considered by police as a person of interest in this case. Police described him as standing 5’5″ tall, weighing 189 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Police add that he has a heart tattoo between his eyebrows.

Law enforcement said Huerta is believed to be traveling in a white 2014 Nissan Altima with tinted windows and a busted driver’s side tail light. The car has the new blue Tennessee tag BCC6220.

Madisonville Police said he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Sweetwater Police, and Madisonville Police. They’re asking anyone in the area with security footage, information on her whereabouts or the vehicle of interest to call the Monroe County Dispatch Center non-emergency number at 423-442-4357.

One woman who didn’t want to be identified said she’s a family member of one of the victims.

“I am the aunt of the two-year-old who was injured in the shooting. She is currently in Children’s Hospital.” the woman said. “They have done CT scans on the child and have taken her to surgery to check on the swelling of her brain.”

She added that her niece along with several other victims are in critical condition.

In the meantime, those who live in Monroe County say this type of shooting is very out of the ordinary for this area.

Richard Conley has lived in Monroe County for over 40 years. When asked if he feels safe in the area he said, “oh absolutely yes. Yes, there’s no problem at all here.”

Law enforcement is still looking for the suspect and those who live in the area are keeping a watchful eye out.

“You always have to be cautious,” Conley said. “As far as being apprehensive about it, no not necessary. You know, lock your doors and I keep the truck locked at all times.”