Man transported to UT Medical for gunshot wounds, KPD is investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police investigating after a male was transported to UT Medical Center after being shot in Knoxville on Wednesday.

KPD responded to East Magnolia Avenue near North Kyle Street for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a male gunshot victim suffering from serious injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

He was transported to UT Medical Center via AMR.

KPD says their Violent Crimes Unit is investigating this incident, and they believe that this shooting is not believed to be random in nature.

At this time no suspects are in custody.

