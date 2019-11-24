Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting unconscious victims arrested in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Blount County Sheriff’s Office arresting a felon wanted out of Rossville, Ga. for several counts of aggravated sodomy, possession of a firearm, and theft by receiving property in another state.

29-year-old Johnny Ray Robinson was arrested Saturday after investigators from Rossville Police in Georgia tipped the 5th Judicial Drug and Violence Crime Task Force that he may be in the area.

After following up on leads, investigators were able to track down Robinson to an apartment complex on West Lamar Alexander Parkway.

Robinson is awaiting extradition to Georgia.

Our ABC affiliate station WTVC reporting that Detective Captain David L. Scroggins says 29-year-old Johnny Ray Robinson is wanted for assaulting at least two women, and says police suspect he has other victims.

Scroggins says Robinson “has reportedly drugged his victims to the point of unconsciousness before the assaults.” Detective Scroggins says they have video evidence of Robinson assaulting the women.