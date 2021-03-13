Maryville College planning for in-person fall semester

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville College is planning to return to all in-person instruction for the upcoming fall semester.

According to a news release sent out by the college, the decision was shared by President Bryan F. Coker in a memo to students on Saturday, March 13. The decision will also allow co-curricular experiences on campus.

In the memo, Coker said the decision is based on the improving condition of COVID-19 cases in the region.

“The College reserves the right to change our Fall plans, should the pandemic situation not continue to improve; however, we are very optimistic about the prognosis for in-person instruction and programming for the 2021-2022 school year,” he said in the memo.

In the Saturday memo, Coker explained that athletic competition in fall 2021 would be dependent on NCAA Division III and USA South Athletic Conference policies and decisions. Athletic competition for the Scots resumed in January, following a fall sports postponement decision by the USA South due to the pandemic. Since January, spectators have been prohibited in indoor venues and limited at outdoor venues.

The news release also said the college’s COVID-19 workgroup will continue to meet regularly and make recommendations based on CDC and state/local guidelines.

The president said the campus community should expect more information to be shared over the summer.

In the memo, Coker urged the campus community to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, which he said would “substantially aid in promoting a safe and healthy campus environment.”

“I remain grateful for our community’s response to the unprecedented circumstances of COVID-19, and am immensely proud of the many in-person experiences we were able to offer this year,” he wrote. “We look forward to resuming all in-person instruction and programming for the Fall, which are undoubtedly the greatest strengths and true hallmarks of the Maryville College experience.”