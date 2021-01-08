Maryville favorite Richy Kreme set to reopen Feb. 1 pending sale

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’ve driven by Richy Kreme recently, you’ve likely noticed a for sale sign out front.

It’s a troubling sight for many in our region, as it’s been a local donut favorite for 73 years. A post on the business’ Instagram says they’re closed through January, but will reopen Feb. 1.

Chuck Baine, a principal broker with Baine Realty Group, confirmed Wednesday a sale of the business is pending. The deal is currently undergoing what he called a “due diligence” period, including inspections of the property.

He said the deal is looking strong, and he’s optimistic it will close at the end of the month, meeting the February reopening goal.

Baine didn’t share the name of the buyer, but mentioned he is a University of Tennessee graduate with a lot of food service experience and ties to East Tennessee. He confirmed it will reopen as Richy Kreme.

While he is confident the deal will go through, he estimated about 10 backup buyers if it falls through.

Jeff Muir, communications director for Blount Partnership, is excited about the reopening.

“Everybody would be losing just a huge flavor of Blount County with Richy Kreme,” Muir said. “It’s kind of one of those standards you see in the community.

“It’s one of those heart and soul businesses and restaurants that’s been here for a long time. It really means a lot to the people in this area. We are very hopeful that come February, we’ll be first in line to get some of those Richy Kreme donuts.”