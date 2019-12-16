Maryville hit-and-run suspect turns himself in

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man suspected of hitting and killing a man riding a bicycle has turned himself in.

Jake Robert Walker, 22, of Maryville, turned himself in to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. He is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or personal injury.

MORE ONLINE: Sheriff confirms cyclist in Blount County hit-and-run has died, charges pending

Walker was booked into the Blount County Detention Facility on $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Dec. 23.

Troy Christopher Sample, 36, was struck Dec. 6 by a silver Nissan Frontier pickup truck on Peterson Lane near Old Niles Ferry Road. He died five days later at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

MORE ONLINE | Maryville mother remembers cyclist son who died after hit-and-run

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed against Walker.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter