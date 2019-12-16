Maryville hit-and-run suspect turns himself in

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man suspected of hitting and killing a man riding a bicycle has turned himself in.

Jake Robert Walker, 22, of Maryville, turned himself in to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. He is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or personal injury.

MORE ONLINE: Sheriff confirms cyclist in Blount County hit-and-run has died, charges pending

Walker was booked into the Blount County Detention Facility on $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Dec. 23.

Troy Christopher Sample, 36, was struck Dec. 6 by a silver Nissan Frontier pickup truck on Peterson Lane near Old Niles Ferry Road. He died five days later at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

MORE ONLINE | Maryville mother remembers cyclist son who died after hit-and-run

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed against Walker.