Maryville man arrested, charged with two counts of child rape

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for two counts of rape of a child.

Leslie Elton Obanion, 35, of Coker Road in Maryville, admitted to investigators that between November 2018 and September 2019 he sexually molested two male juveniles ages 10 and 11. The boys are not related to Obanion.

Obanion was booked into the Blount County Correctional Facility on Monday evening. His bond is set at $1 million.

Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said his office took over the investigation from the Alcoa Police Department after it was determined Obanion committed the crimes at residences in the county.

The investigation is ongoing.