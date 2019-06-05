Maryville man arrested on multiple charges following Tuesday night stolen car crash

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man who had allegedly stolen and crashed a car Tuesday night that caused damage to another car and knocked out a joint utility pole.

Michael Lynn Hill, 31, of Maryville is charged with multiple felonies stemming from the incident; from which he suffered minor injuries and was treated at UT Medical Center then released into sheriff’s custody.

According to BCSO, shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Blount County deputy was patrolling the area of Thornhill Drive when he spotted a white 2006 BMW 325i with a registration that came back as stolen out of Hawkins County.

BCSO says as the deputy began to turn around on the vehicle, the driver took off at a high rate of speed and turned from Thornhill Drive onto Currie Avenue toward McArthur Road.

The deputy initiated his emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to accelerate on McArthur toward East Broadway.

As the driver approached East Broadway, BCSO says he struck a vehicle in the intersection, then went off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The vehicle went into a roll and struck another larger utility pole, splitting it in half.

The vehicle came to a rest on its roof in the middle of the roadway.

Hill was not wearing his seatbelt, and the front and side airbags deployed.

BCSO says the BMW was stolen on June 2, 2019 from an individual in Hawkins County. Further investigation revealed that Hill’s driver’s license is suspended, and he has two active warrants for failure to appear in Blount County.

After arriving at UT Medical Center, UT Medical Center police found a substance believed to be heroin in Hill’s pants pocket.

The intersection of East Broadway Avenue and McArthur Road was closed overnight while Alcoa Utilities replaced the downed utility poles. It re-opened this morning shortly before 7 a.m.

BCSO says Hill is currently being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $25,000 on charges to include driving on a suspended license, felony evading arrest, theft of an automobile, possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance (heroin), and leaving the scene of an accident with damage. He is being held without bond on two warrants for failure to appear in court on prior charges.

Hill will face his current charges in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 10.