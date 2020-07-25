Maryville Police searching for 20-year-old missing man

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Maryville Police Department said Friday night they were seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Police say Trenton Ryback, 20, of Maryville, was last seen at Pearsons Springs Park on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. walking from the pavilion toward Montgomery Lane. Ryback is described as standing 6’4″, weighing 120 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to have been wearing khaki shorts and a light (possibly white) shirt.

If anybody has any information that might assist the Maryville Police Department in locating Trenton Ryback, please call 911 or contact Lt. Detective Carlos Hess at 865-273-3831.