Maryville Police searching for missing 15-year-old last seen Saturday, Nov. 28

Maryville Police missing juvenile

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Maryville Police Department is searching for missing 15-year-old Natalie Ann Witty.

Details:

  • Natalie was last seen at Atchley Apartments, Saturday, Nov. 28 wearing jeans, an orange and yellow tank top and a camouflage jacket.
  • She’s 5’8″ and 130 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information you’re asked to call either 911 or Detective John Foley at 865-273-3833.

