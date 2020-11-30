Maryville Police searching for missing 15-year-old last seen Saturday, Nov. 28

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- A Sweetwater man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting minors during a cross-country trip in June 2018.

28-year-old Jason Leonard Valdivia was sentenced by the Department of Justice in the Eastern District of Tennessee at Knoxville. He'll be serving 300 months in federal prison, and after his imprisonment, will be on probation for 15 years and will register as a sex offender.