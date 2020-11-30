Maryville Police searching for missing 15-year-old last seen Saturday, Nov. 28

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Maryville Police Department is searching for missing 15-year-old Natalie Ann Witty.
Details:
- Natalie was last seen at Atchley Apartments, Saturday, Nov. 28 wearing jeans, an orange and yellow tank top and a camouflage jacket.
- She’s 5’8″ and 130 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you have any information you’re asked to call either 911 or Detective John Foley at 865-273-3833.
