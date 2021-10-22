MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A K-9 officer that went missing Thursday has been located safely, according to Maryville Police.

“We would like to thank everyone for your concern and assistance with Jak. He was located and is safe,” MPD said on its social media update on the search for K-9 “Jak.”

On Friday, MPD was asking for the public’s help in finding him. Police say K-9 “Jak” went missing Thursday evening from his handler’s backyard in the Big Springs Road at South Long Hollow Road area.

“We’d like to ask for the public assistance in trying to bring him home. K-9 Jak is social in nature and is normally not aggressive unless provoked or given commands,” MPD had said in a social media post earlier Friday.

K-9 Jak is an officer that is part of the Maryville Police Department’s Patrol Unit, which is comprised of specialized units within the patrol division that are composed of highly trained individuals proficient at a variety of tasks designed to meet the needs of the community, according to the police department’s website, and these include traffic, SWAT, honor guard, K-9, and bike patrol.