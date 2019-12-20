Maryville Police warns of auto burglaries in the east end of Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Maryville Police Department posting a video to Facebook regarding recently attempted car burglaries in the area, reminding everyone to keep your cars locked to prevent burglaries and auto thefts.

(Mayville Police Department)

Maryville Police saying that there have been a series of auto burglaries in the east end of Maryville over the past few weeks.

They’re also needing assistance identifying the suspect in the video shown above; the suspect was caught on video attempting to burglarize cars in the east end of Maryville.

If you have any information regarding these attempted burglaries or the individuals involved, call 865-273-3831 or you can private message the Maryville Police Department on Facebook.