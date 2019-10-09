Maryville teen with cerebral palsy dies

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Carson David King, 17, has died, according to an obituary for the teenager. King was born with cerebral palsy and had been recently diagnosed him with respiratory failure.

The city of Maryville put on a car show last week for King to show support for him and his family. He enjoyed the loud noises the car engines would make.

RELATED | Maryville community rallies around sick teen, puts on personal car show

What started out as a drive by his home grew too big. The event was moved to the Foothills Mall parking lot.

“Carson was a shining light in a world that can sometimes be dark,” his obitiary on the Smith Funeral Home website reads. “He always had a smile on his face even on his hardest days.

“He will be celebrated and missed by many and it’s comforting to know that so many people plan on keeping his memory alive.”

Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, at Smith Trinity Chapel. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11, at Forest Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.