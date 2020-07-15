Maryville’s Parkway Drive-in to host ‘A Night at the Drive-in’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville’s Parkway Drive-in is hosting a series of free events to celebrate multi-cultural and diverse voices in cinema.

This as part of Michael B. Jordan’s “A Night at the Drive-in” event series.

Theaters in 20 cities are showing movies like “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Black Panther” and classics like, “Do the Right Thing” and “Coming to America,” for free.

These films are screened every other Wednesday through the end of August.

In order to get in free, you must download your free pass online.

LATEST STORIES: