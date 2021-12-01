KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Face masks are no longer required in City of Knoxville facilities. The change comes in conjunction with state law that limits when masks can be required.

The city is strongly encouraging people to wear masks, especially those who are unvaccinated and those who may be in close proximity to others.

“Getting vaccinated is still the best way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and now boosters are approved for all adults,” Mayor Kincannon said. “If we all do our part we can slow the spread of COVID-19 and avoid a spike in cases as we enter the holiday season.”

Since May, the City of Knoxville has offered a $100 bonus to all city employees for becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19.