Masks, resolution on law enforcement in schools top items on Knox Co. Board of Education meeting Wed. night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Education is set to meet Wednesday night and will vote on two major items on their agenda: face coverings in schools, and resolution on law enforcement in schools.

Two representatives presented a resolution discussing law enforcement in schools in the work session on May 5, and it caused confusion, along with discussion in light of the recent officer-involved shooting death of an Austin-East student.

The resolution stirred up some controversy, partly due to some people not fully understanding it.

Simply put, this resolution requests community involvement in the discussion of future MOA agreements with law enforcement, which would give members of the community a chance to express what safety and security in schools looks like to them.

Last week’s discussion led to some changes in the resolution that board members will vote on in Wednesday night’s meeting.

One change is the language is different, this amended resolution still requests community engagement in the MOA review process, but the word possibly has been added when talking about actually amending the MOA.

Another change is the removal of the reelection of subcommittees and task forces, instead, the board will hold a special called meeting in June and take action themselves.

With roughly two weeks left in the school year, board members are revisiting the topic of masks in schools.

Board members will vote on expiring the mask policy inside schools, and switch to following the current Tennessee Department of Health guidelines which states that masks are recommended, but optional.

