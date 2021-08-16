Masks to be required indoors at Tennessee Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Tech University plans to require masks for everyone when inside campus facilities starting the first day of classes, August 19. This applies to faculty, staff, students, vendors, and visitors.

Masks will not be required in private offices, residence hall rooms, individual study/practice spaces, open student study areas in the library, while participating in fitness activities, and while eating and drinking.

For questions about accommodations, students are asking to contact the Accessible Education Center and employees should contact Human Resources.

Tennessee Tech will also provide weekly updates on COVID-19 campus safety precautions at www.tntech.edu/infullflight.

