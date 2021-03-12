Massachusetts woman crashes car at Oak Ridge National Lab entrance

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 60-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with injuries after crashing her vehicle near the west end entrance portal of Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

According to the Oak Ridge Police Department. Susan-Karn George-Lopinto, of Indian Orchard, Massachusetts, crashed into “a fixed object inside ORNL property” just before 6:30 a.m. Friday.

George-Lopinto was transported to Methodist Medical Center for injuries that were not life-threatening.

No other information was given.