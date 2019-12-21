Mayor Kincannon ready to hit the ground running following inauguration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 2020 will be a historic year for government in the city of Knoxville.

Mayor Indya Kincannon was sworn in as the second-ever female mayor in the city of Knoxville.

She will be backed by a majority-female city council for the first time ever and the vice mayor seat is also held by an African American woman (Gwen Mckenzie) for the first time in Knoxville’s history.

“I just think it’s recognition that women are every bit as capable of leading our city as men. And I think the women who were elected and are serving were elected because they’re the best candidate and not because they’re women. Just the fact that they’re women is icing on the cake.” Kincannon said.

Former mayor Madeline Rogero has taken Kincannon under her wing through her transition and says she’s ready for the job.

“I’m very excited about Mayor Kincannon and her leadership and our new council I think it’s going to be a great council and I know that mayor Kincannon will provide excellent leadership.” Rogero said.

Mayor Kincannon says on her first day in office, she will be taking the bus to work. She says it’s a good way to show that she cares about the people in the community and she can take a closer look at the city’s transit system.