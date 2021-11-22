LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — A court order Monday has ended Mike Stanfield’s time as mayor of LaFollette. This stems back to September of 2020 when Stanfield was indicted for official misconduct. A state audit raised questions about Stanfield using city workers on private property. Friday that audit turned into a ‘petition for ouster.”

According to the City of LaFollette Charter, the vice mayor will now step in as mayor until the next general election in 2022. The new mayor, Phillip Farmer, was unavailable for comment Monday.’

LaFollette City Attorney Reid Troutman explained what the new mayor’s workload will look like. “Our mayor is not a full-time mayor,” he began. “The mayoral duties usually are kind of confined to, for the most part, are confined to meetings.”

City Administrator Stan Foust said there would be a few other roles Farmer would need to fill with his new position. “He [the mayor] also sits on many boards and things throughout the city that Mr. Farmer will also fall onto those boards in his mayoral capacity.”

Both the city manager and the city attorney agreed, they want taxpayers to know they won’t be skipping a beat during this transition.

“There won’t be any hiccups in services or anything like that,” said Troutman. “The administration is still intact.”

They also are both looking toward brighter days for the city.

“The City of LaFollette is looking forward to putting this chapter behind us and looking at a positive outcome in the future for the city and its taxpayers,” said Foust.

Foust also said at the next city council meeting there would be a swearing in ceremony for Farmer, though it is just a formality. The transition was in effect immediately Monday morning.

WATE did reach out to Stanfield this morning, but he did not wish to comment at this time.