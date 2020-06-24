Mayor selects new executive director for PARC

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon’s inauguration speech on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in the Bijou Theatre. (WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon has appointed a new executive director for a community group that provides independent reviews of police activity in the city.

LaKenya R. Middlebrook is the new head of the city’s Police Advisory and Review Committee (PARC).

Mayor Kincannon described her as an attorney and a respected community leader.

Middlebrook earned her bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Kentucky in 2002 and her law degree from the University of Tennessee in 2006.

She has worked in private practice as an attorney from 2008 to 2010; then 2012 to the present. In between, she served as director of the YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Center.

Middlebrook will start as PARC‘s fourth executive director on July 13; the current interim executive director is Ola Blackmon-McBride.

PARC’s first quarter meeting will be held on Thursday, June 25, at 6 p.m. in the Main Assembly Room of the City County Building (400 Main Street). Room capacity will be limited to 50 individuals, and attendees will be required to wear cloth face coverings.

.@MayorKincannon speaks on the appointment of LaKenya Middlebrook as the Executive Director of the City’s Police Advisory & Review Committee. pic.twitter.com/TgKzcfLkcl — City of Knoxville (@CityKnoxvilleTN) June 24, 2020

LATEST STORIES: