ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee’s biggest airport halted operations Monday evening due to inclement weather impacting East Tennessee and much of the country.

McGhee Tyson Airport shut down starting at 7 p.m. as snow blanketed runaways and the surrounding roads.

Operations will resume in early Tuesday morning to prepare for the day’s flights.

If you’re traveling and impacted by this temporary closure, you will be contacted by your airline regarding your flight status. If you’re flying out Tuesday, check with your airline or visit FlyKnoxville.com for current flight information.

Snowfall that began late Sunday has forced hundreds of schools and businesses to close. One weather-related death has been confirmed in West Tennessee as of Monday evening.

While winter weather is expected to taper off after midnight, temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until Thursday. Read the WATE 6 Storm Team Forecast Blog for the latest updates.