McGhee Tyson Airport prepares for holiday travel amid the pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville is taking some extra care to ensure people are safe as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Becky Huckaby, airport spokesperson, said the agency is advising people to take steps while traveling. That includes to watch out from using paper-to-paper transactions and use digital means instead.

“We know we will have an uptick in passengers coming up next week, so we doing things to prepare for them and continue to monitor those high touch point areas to make sure they are sanitized, cleaned and prepared for people to travel,” she said.

The airport is also advising people that travel to be prepared because some areas have restrictions on people flying in and out due to the pandemic.

You can learn more about COVID-19 precautions the airport is taking by checking out their website HERE.