KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – McGhee Tyson Airport reporting an expected increase in number of flights and travelers on Sunday.

According to McGhee Tyson Airport, the heaviest times on Sunday will be from 5 a.m.-8 a.m., 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

They’re also suggesting to arrive at least two hours prior to your flight.