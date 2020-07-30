McGhee Tyson tenants could lay off combined 315 workers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Layoffs are possible at McGhee Tyson Airport, with two tenants at McGhee Tyson each filing WARN notices with the state.

PSA Airlines, which is a regional carrier of American Airlines, said that 103 workers face the possibility of layoffs and Express Jet Airlines is reporting 212 members (Express Jet is affiliated with United Express).

While the state WARN list says the layoffs for both vendors are set to take effect October 1, PSA Airlines telling us they remain engaged in discussions with unions to, “mitigate furlough impact.”

PSA Airlines adding that due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 they don’t have a definitive timeline for bringing employees that do get furloughed back to work.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to Jet Airlines, but have not heard back at this time, and again, we have to reiterate these possible layoffs are for two tenants at McGhee Tyson, not people directly employed by the airport.

LATEST STORIES: