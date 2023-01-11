KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — McGhee Tyson Airport is warning travelers of delays Wednesday morning amid the Federal Aviation Administration‘s computer outage. Domestic flights were later ordered to pause until 9 a.m.

The outage, which began sometime before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, affected the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions System, which affected its operations across the National Airspace System. An update around 7:19 a.m. from the FAA states the agency “has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.”

McGhee Tyson tweeted, “If you’re traveling this morning, be aware of potential delays due to FAA system issues. Please check with your airline regarding your flight status.”

Shortly after, the Alcoa-based airport retweeted information from United Airlines, which stated “The FAA system that sends out important real-time flight hazards & restrictions to all commercial airline pilots – Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) – is currently suffering a nationwide outage. United has temporarily delayed all domestic flights and will issue an update when we learn more from the FAA.”

Just before 7 a.m., the FAA shared that it was still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions System following the outage.

“While some functions are beginning to come back online, National Airspace System operations remain limited,” the agency stated on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with more information.