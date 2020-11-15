McLain’s Painting gives free makeover for local nonprofit agency

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local nonprofit agency dedicated to helping mothers in recovery was able to get a free makeover Saturday morning.

McLain’s Painting offers this service each year as part of the “Paint-It-Forward” program.

Employees from the business spent time fixing up Susannah’s House, an organization that provides a home and support for mothers trying to recover from substance abuse.

Charles McLain said his company chose Susannah’s House because he and his staff admire their work in the community.

You can learn more about Susannah’s House HERE.