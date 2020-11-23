McMinn County Sheriff Office closing front office this week due to ‘COVID concerns’

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office is closing its front office starting Monday, Nov. 23, due to possible COVID-19 concerns.

Sheriff Joe Guy posted on Facebook that closure will last into the holiday weekend due to possible COVID-19 cases in the front office.

“This decision is based on an abundance of caution for the welfare of our staff, our citizens, and our inmates. No COVID cases have so far been detected among inmates inside the jail,” Guy posted on social media.

Inmate visitation is also suspended until further notice.

Guy also posted some friendly reminders for people in the county below:

As always, if you have a law enforcement emergency, call 911. If you need to speak with an officer on a non-emergency matter, call 744-3222. For jail or inmate information, call 252-5115. For other office questions call 745-5620. To request an emailed copy of a report, email to mcminnsoreports@gmail.com