McNabb Center breaks ground on new 50-unit senior housing complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction is underway on a new independent living complex for older people whom experience issues with aging but are still seeking to retain their independence and safety.

The McNabb Center celebrated the groundbreaking of Mineral Springs Manor on Friday. The 50-unit rental housing complex will provide low-income housing to senior citizens in the Knoxville area.

“Knoxville is in need of housing options for low-income senior citizens,” Jerry Vagnier, McNabb Center president and CEO, said. “We are excited to begin construction on this project and work to address that need in our community.”











Photos from the groundbreaking ceremony for Mineral Springs Manor on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Knoxville. The McNabb Center is building the 50-unit complex for seniors who want to retain their independence but experience aging issues. Source: David Wignall, WATE 6 On Your Side

Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation, the Helen Ross McNabb Foundation, the city of Knoxville, Knox County, Federal Home Loan Bank-Cincinnati, the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and numerous private donors all contributed to the $8 million project.